Barcelona Believe They Can Afford Paul Pogba as Man Utd Star Demands Jose Mourinho Sacking

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Barcelona are confident that they have the financial resources to move for Paul Pogba in January, but the club's board is split over whether or not this would be a good move.

Pogba is one of three midfield options being weighed up by Barcelona, along with Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong and Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot.

ESPN understands that Pogba would be the most expensive of the trio and despite his increasingly fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, United sources have stated that the Frenchman is not for sale.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, while Ajax and PSG would be unwilling to sell any of their important players mid-season, United may consider letting Pogba go if he continues to be a disruptive influence.

According to the Sun, Pogba will demand to leave Old Trafford in January unless Mourinho is sacked between now and then. They claim that he is "embarrassed" at being forced to play in formations that the players are not comfortable with.

Mourinho picked young midfielder Scott McTominay in the centre of a five-man defence at West Ham on Saturday and it backfired terribly, as a dysfunctional and disorganised unit lost 3-1 to the Hammers.

Pogba is not the only senior player at Manchester United to come under fire, with Mourinho also reportedly telling Alexis Sanchez that he will not play again until he improves. Reports have suggested that Sanchez may be offloaded to free up space on the wage bill.

Mourinho is also said to be at loggerheads with Antonio Valencia after he failed to attend United's Carabao Cup match against Derby last week. The Ecuadorian was then dropped for the defeat at West Ham on Saturday.

With so many dressing room relationships seemingly spiralling out of control, United's board may be forced to act against Mourinho sooner rather than later.

