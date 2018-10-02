Barcelona Reveal Huge Wage Bill Accounts for 66% of Income as Club Posts Record Earnings

Barcelona have released their budget outline for the 2018/19 season, revealing record earnings and a huge wage bill which accounts for two-thirds of the club income.

The budget of €960m, a breakdown of which was revealed on Twitter, is over €200m higher than arch-rivals Real Madrid as Barcelona look to regain some ground following three consecutive Champions League triumphs for Los Blancos.

Quite a wage bill if it’s 66% of the total income: £560m. Messi’s new bumper salary might have had some influence. https://t.co/ajG7cJHUD3 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) October 2, 2018

66% of Barcelona's budget (around €635m) goes towards wages, which is an extraordinary wage bill for any club. Lionel Messi's new contract is a big contributing factor towards this huge number.

Messi signed the new deal in November 2017. It is believed to earn him over €70m a year (€1.2m a week), making him the highest earning footballer in the world. Messi's contract alone therefore accounts for one-ninth of Barca's overall wage bill.

Barcelona's budget statement also states earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €191m, an all-time record in the history of the club.





€72m is allocated to Espai Barca, an ambitious redevelopment project which includes additional work on the Nou Camp as well as the construction of the New Palau Blaugrana (where Barcelona's basketball team will play) and the Estadio Johan Cruyff (which will be the new home of Barcelona's B and C teams).

Barcelona were third on Deloitte's most recent football rich list, below Manchester United and Real Madrid.