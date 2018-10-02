Report: Barcelona Sporting Director Abidal Travels to Scout Ajax's De Jong

Barcelona is among the many clubs reportedly interested in signing Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Barcleona's sporting director Eric Abidal has traveled to Munich to monitor Frenkie de Jong's progress as his Ajax side takes on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a touted as a transfer target for a number of top European sides including the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Barcelona. Despite his young age, he has quickly become Ajax's talisman in the centre of the park and has already made a couple of appearances for the Dutch national team.

According to Sport, Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abdial is traveling out to Germany in order to take a closer look against de Jong to see how he fares against one of Europe's elite sides in the shape of Bayern Munich.

The ex-Barca left back is also in Germany to watch the match between the two side's youth teams and is just one member of Barca's technical team who are all over Europe checking in on various players of interest.

That includes monitoring both PSG's Adrien Rabiot and Manchester United's Paul Pogba who will both be in action for their respective clubs on Wednesday.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has already had his say on Barcelona's interest in de Jong, stating, as per BBC Sport: "Xavi says De Jong can make a huge contribution towards Barcelona."

"He's seen as a beastly talent and he's a player to keep an eye on. I know Barcelona are trying to convince him to move to the club."

There were conversations in the summer but [Ajax director of football] Marc Overmars said no way he's leaving at this time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)