Barcleona's sporting director Eric Abidal has traveled to Munich to monitor Frenkie de Jong's progress as his Ajax side takes on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a touted as a transfer target for a number of top European sides including the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Barcelona. Despite his young age, he has quickly become Ajax's talisman in the centre of the park and has already made a couple of appearances for the Dutch national team.

According to Sport, Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abdial is traveling out to Germany in order to take a closer look against de Jong to see how he fares against one of Europe's elite sides in the shape of Bayern Munich.

The ex-Barca left back is also in Germany to watch the match between the two side's youth teams and is just one member of Barca's technical team who are all over Europe checking in on various players of interest.

That includes monitoring both PSG's Adrien Rabiot and Manchester United's Paul Pogba who will both be in action for their respective clubs on Wednesday.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has already had his say on Barcelona's interest in de Jong, stating, as per BBC Sport: "Xavi says De Jong can make a huge contribution towards Barcelona."

"He's seen as a beastly talent and he's a player to keep an eye on. I know Barcelona are trying to convince him to move to the club."

There were conversations in the summer but [Ajax director of football] Marc Overmars said no way he's leaving at this time."