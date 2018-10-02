How to watch Bayern Munich and Ajax in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Bayern Munich hosts Ajax on Tuesday, Oct. 2, for the second of six Champions League group stage matches for both squads.
Bayern Munich earned a 2-0 victory back on Sept. 19 against Benfica to open up its Champions League campaign. Robert Lewandowski and Renato Sanches scored goals in that contest to get Bayern off to a good start in Group E.
Ajax is in a similar boat coming off a 3-0 win to open group stage play. AEK Athens proved to have no answer for Nicolas Tagliafico, as he netted two second-half goals in the victory last month.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Galavision
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.
SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.