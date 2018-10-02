Bayern Munich hosts Ajax on Tuesday, Oct. 2, for the second of six Champions League group stage matches for both squads.

Bayern Munich earned a 2-0 victory back on Sept. 19 against Benfica to open up its Champions League campaign. Robert Lewandowski and Renato Sanches scored goals in that contest to get Bayern off to a good start in Group E.

Ajax is in a similar boat coming off a 3-0 win to open group stage play. AEK Athens proved to have no answer for Nicolas Tagliafico, as he netted two second-half goals in the victory last month.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

