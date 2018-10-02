Borussia Dortmund have signed former Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho to four-year deal inclusive of a two-year extension.

The player joined the Bundesliga side last year on a three-year deal from City last year. However, with BVB very impressed with his performances this season, they have decided to secure his services for the forseeable future.

"Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with Jadon Sancho prematurely until June 30, 2022," the German club announced via their official website. "The 18-year-old winger has been playing for BVB for a year and is considered one of the greatest talents in his native England."

Dortmund Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Jadon Sancho is certainly one of the most exciting players in Europe. With the contract extension, we take account of his very, very positive development."

Sancho, who joined City as a 14-year-old in 2015, decided to move on last year after the club failed to match their promises of fast-tracking him to the first team.

"I am very glad that I decided to change to Dortmund just over a year ago, because everything turned out to be true," he said after the signing of his new deal.

"This city lives football like no other, and at BVB young players are given operating times. Here I can develop excellently. I am completely happy and satisfied and proud to be part of this team. Here's something great!"