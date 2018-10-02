Borussia Dortmund Starlet Jadon Sancho Set for Contract Extension After Stellar Start to Season

October 02, 2018

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho is set to be rewarded for his brilliant start to the season with a new contract that will keep him at the club well beyond 2020.

Despite only making one start in the league, Sancho has managed to register five assists - the highest total of any player currently playing Europe's top five leagues. He was particularly impressive in his last match against Bayer Leverkusen, where he registered two assists as he inspired his side to a comeback to win after being 2-0 down. 

Now, according to WAZ, the 18-year-old is set to be rewarded for his recent contributions with a new contract extension that will keep him at Borussia Dortmund for the foreseeable future.

Sancho arrived at the Signal Iduna Park from Manchester City last summer for around £8m, after impressing for England at the under-17 European Championship and signed a deal that would keep him at the club until 2020.

 

Dortmund have been hugely impressed by his recent showings and the contract extension indicates that they are aiming to ward off any potential bids from some of Europe's top sides in future transfer windows.

Sporting Director Michael Zorc has already made his feelings about Sancho very clear and he waxed lyrical about the young winger after the recent win over Leverkusen - even comparing him to former Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele.

"Jadon could still play in the under-19s. He's brutally good, he can do things, I have rarely seen," Zorc told Funke Media"Even though he is a different player type: The extent to which his actions are not to defend, he reminds me of Ousmane Dembele."

