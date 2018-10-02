Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund welcome AS Monaco for the second round of matches in Group A, as the UEFA Champions League hots up.

There are contrasting moods in the two camps as they prepare to renew acquaintances.

Dortmund have assumed top spot in the Budesliga in scintillating fashion, scoring 11 goals in their last two matches, including four in Saturday's thrilling comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Monaco have made a disappointing start to their Ligue 1 campaign, winning just one of their opening eight matches and find themselves 18th in the table.

Consequently, the two sides league form directly correlates to their start to Group A.

Christian Pulišić scored a late winner for BVB at Club Brugge on matchday one, whilst Monaco let a one-goal lead slip as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid, extending their run of UEFA Champions League defeats to three - and their winless streak to nine.

This fixture is sure to stir emotions between the two sets of supporters. The 2016/17 quarter-final first leg between time these two sides was marred by a bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus, forcing the game's postponement and led to the admirable #bedsforawayfans gesture.

Classic Encounter

These two sides only previous fixtures came in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter-final - Monaco's most recent European wins.

In a match delayed 24 hours by a bomb attack on the host's bus, it was teenage Kylian Mbappe who stole the show.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Scoring more goals than any other teenage in the knockout stages of the Champions League, it was no surprise Mbappe netted here. Opening the scoring from a Thomas Lemar cross, Sven Bender then found his own net, as Monaco went 2-0 up.

Ousmane Dembele then slotted in from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's flick to pull one back, before the teenage wonder struck again, as Mbappe curled home to restore the two goal cushion.

Shinji Kagawa added a late second for the hosts, but it was too little too late as Monaco ran out 3-2 winners.

Key Battle





Abdou Diallo vs. Radamel Falcao

Monaco's trip to Dortmund presents the perfect opportunity for Radamel Falcao to use all his striker ingenuity against a fairly inexperienced Dortmund backline.

The Colombian hitman, known for his killer instincts in-front of goal, has scored three in six Ligue 1 appearances this season and will be aiming to open his account in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The man tasked with occupying Falcao, is 10 years junior Abdou Diallo. Formerly of AS Monaco, Diallo will be relishing the opportunity to get one over his previous employers whom he only made 11 appearances for.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

However, Diallo will need to have his wits about him as Falcao's added experience could be pivotal in the battle between the pair. Especially as Diallo has already received his marching orders this season.

Whatever happens, it is sure to be a big test for the young centre half.

Team News





Borussia Dortmund - Lucien Favre has a few injury problems ahead of this fixture. Omer Toprak, Lukasz Piszczek, Jeremy Toljian, Sebastian Rode, Mario Gotze and Shinji Kagawa are all expected to miss out through injury.

Jadon Sancho has been immense off the bench and could be in line to start. Furthermore, Paco Alcácer has proved his worth so far this season, despite only featuring for 50 minutes he will be pushing for a first start here.

Jadon Sancho is INSTANT offense.💥 pic.twitter.com/txFkdrb6Om — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 1, 2018

AS Monaco - Leonardo Jardim also has a comprehensive injury list. Stevan Jovetic, Ronael Pierre Gabriel, Rony Lopes, Pietro Pellegri, Danijel Subasic and Willem Geubbels are all subject to late fitness tests.







Nacer Chadli, Benjamin Henrichs and Aleksandr Golovin were all subsitutes in Monaco's defeat to Saint-Etienne and will hope to start here.

Potential Lineups







Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Schmelzer, Diallo, Akanji, Hakimi; Delaney, Witsel, Sancho, Reus, Pulisic; Alcacer





AS Monaco: Benaglio; Henrichs, Jemerson, Gilk, Sidibe; Aholou, Tielemans. Chadli, Golovin, Grandsir; Falcao

Prediction



Borussia Dortmund head into this fixture after emphatically claiming first spot in the Bundesliga. After winning their opening game in Group A, Wednesday night's fixture presents the perfect opportunity to solidify their position in the group.





Monaco meanwhile head into this fixture off the back of a disappointing defeat to Saint-Etienne. Les Monégasques are currently 18th in Ligue 1, with one win from their opening eight games.





There's only one winner...





Score Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 AS Monaco