Chelsea Set to Offer David Luiz New Contract as Reward for Strong Start to the Season

Chelsea are planning to open discussions with David Luiz about a new contract to ensure he stays at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the season.

Luiz's current contract expires in June 2019 but he has made an excellent start to this season, playing every minute of Premier League football so far and forming a solid partnership with Antonio Rudiger.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Brazilian has hinted that he would have left Chelsea if former manager Antonio Conte was still in charge, but it seems to be a very different story under Maurizio Sarri. Luiz has praised Sarri's tactics and described the Italian as a "fantastic person".

Sarri reciprocated Luiz's affection and with club captain Gary Cahill having stated his desire to leave in January, the manager knows how important it is to keep the rest of his centre backs at the club.

As the London Evening Standard reports, Chelsea have a policy in place which means that players over the age of 30 can only be offered 12-month contract extensions. The 32-year-old Luiz would therefore only be able to sign a renewal until 2020.

However, Chelsea do not expect this to prove problematic and there is optimism that Luiz would accept a new contract offer, having turned down the chance to leave in the summer.

Luiz marked his 50th Premier League appearance of his second spell at Chelsea on Saturday in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool. He has made over 200 appearances in total across his two stints at the club.

The Brazilian originally left Stamford Bridge to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2014, but returned two years later and was named in the Premier League team of the year when Chelsea last won the title in 2016/17.