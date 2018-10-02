Crystal Palace Veteran Yet to Make Decision on His Future Despite New Contract Offer

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon is at a crossroads in his career, with the Englishman yet to make a decision on his future despite being offered a new contract by the club.

Calciomercato report that the 32-year-old is unsure of the next step in his career, having found game time hard to come by since the arrival of Roy Hodgson last September, making just 10 league appearances in 2017/18.

This season, the former Southampton man is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League, although he has made appearances in Palace's Carabao Cup games.

Puncheon's contract with his boyhood club expires at the end of the current campaign. If he is not interested in agreeing new terms with the south London side, he may well be sold in the January window.

Palace's club captain has enjoyed something of a career renaissance since arriving at Selhurst Park in 2013, playing a key role in a number of relegation battles as well as scoring in an FA Cup final for the club.

He has made 162 appearances since arriving from Southampton, scoring 16 goals, and was handed the armband by Sam Allardyce two seasons ago after emerging as a leader.

The arrivals of Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate in the summer have seen Puncheon pushed even further down the pecking order than he originally was.

His time as a first team regular in the Premier League looks to be coming to an end, but having enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his journeyman career at Palace, he may well want to retire there.

He has a choice to either stick around and be a leader around the club off the pitch, or depart Selhurst Park and enjoy what will perhaps be one last chance of game time elsewhere.