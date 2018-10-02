How to Watch CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 02, 2018

CSKA Moscow hosts Real Madrid in a group-stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Kickoff from inside VEB Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid, the three-time reigning winner of the competition, opened its Champions League campaign with a 3–0 win over Roma. In La Liga, Real is coming off a 0–0 draw against rival Atletico Madrid. 

On its first day of Champions League play, CSKA Moscow beat Benfica 2–1. In the Russian Premier League, the team is coming off a 1–0 win over Orenburg.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Sling TVBleacher Report LiveUnivision Deportes En Vivo. You also can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)