CSKA Moscow hosts Real Madrid in a group-stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Kickoff from inside VEB Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid, the three-time reigning winner of the competition, opened its Champions League campaign with a 3–0 win over Roma. In La Liga, Real is coming off a 0–0 draw against rival Atletico Madrid.

On its first day of Champions League play, CSKA Moscow beat Benfica 2–1. In the Russian Premier League, the team is coming off a 1–0 win over Orenburg.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Sling TV, Bleacher Report Live, Univision Deportes En Vivo. You also can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.