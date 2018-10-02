Danny Drinkwater Keen to Remain at Chelsea Despite Failing to Break Into Maurizio Sarri's Plans

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is in no hurry to leave the club, despite failing to break into the first-team setup under Maurizio Sarri.

The central midfielder joined the Blues in a whopping £35m deal from Leicester last summer, but has failed to make an impression at Stamford Bridge - starting just 12 games in all competitions since arriving.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He even failed to make the substitute's bench for the Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool last week, fuelling speculation that Drinkwater may have played his last game for the club.

But a report in the Telegraph suggests that the 28-year-old is happy to remain at the club for the time being, as he would prefer to wait for the right opportunity to come up, rather than forcing through a January move just to get game time under his belt.

The club meanwhile would be willing to sanction a deal for Drinkwater to leave the club this winter, having attempted to offload him in the summer. His £100,000-a-week wages appear to be a stumbling block in attempting to sell him though, with many clubs being priced out of making a move for him.

Should he decide to bide his time, Drinkwater could be facing the prospect of failing to play any competitive football for over a year, barring an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

He last appeared for Chelsea in March during their defeat to Manchester City, and has no less than seven players ahead of him in the midfield pecking order - including new summer signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, as well as England international teammates Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.