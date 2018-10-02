Dermot Gallagher Gives Opinion on Danny Rose Penalty Incident in Tottenham Win Over Huddersfield

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Former referee Dermot Gallagher has said that Craig Pawson was correct to hand Tottenham a penalty during Spurs' 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The penalty was given in the first half when Terriers right back Floret Hadergjonaj pulled down Spurs defender Danny Rose as he made his way towards Huddersfield’s 18-yard box. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Harry Kane stepped up to take the penalty and scored his second goal of the day, ensuring Tottenham left the John Smith's Stadium with all three points.

Gallagher insists that Pawson, who has now awarded four penalties in five games this season, should be praised for his decision and believes he made the right call.

Gallagher wrote in his weekly Sky Sports column: “From the referee's point of view, he definitely thinks he pulls his shirt and I think he is right. He has a great view as he is looking down the line, he is in a perfect view."

One man who disagrees with Gallagher and believed Pawson got the decision wrong is former Manchester United striker and BBC pundit Dion Dublin. He questioned whether Rose had gone down too easily.

Speaking during the game, Dublin told BBC Sport Final Score: “I would say it was a weak penalty decision, without a doubt, Danny's made the best of it, without a doubt. 

“There is contact - enough to make him go down? Possibly not. But he’s made the referee make a decision."  

The result moved Tottenham up to fourth ahead of their massive Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday.

