Eddie Howe Praises 'Spirit and Togetherness' of Bournemouth Squad After Late Victory Over Palace

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised his squad's spirit and togetherness after a late penalty snatched the victory for his side at the Vitality Stadium, pushing Bournemouth up to seventh in the Premier League.

The Cherries started brightly and opened the scoring after just five minutes, as Welsh midfielder David Brooks produced a sublime curling effort passed fellow Wales international Wayne Hennessey, who had no chance to save the pinpoint finish. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

After the break, Palace came out fighting and drew the game level, but the Cherries managed to clinch the victory close to extra time. Eddie Howe game his opponents due respect in the post-match interview (via Sky Sports), saying: "It was a difficult second half. Palace played well and we took a while to get into our stride. When we did, we had some great chances and it was a great win.


"They have good players in attacking areas and we got pinned back. The goal they scored almost released that pressure. We made a tactical switch and finished strongly."

In a fast paced game in which the Cherries found themselves having to chase the ball for much of the second half, Howe was delighted with the fitness levels and resilience of his squad.

He added: "It is a massive part of our armoury. The fitness levels are second to none. The spirit and togetherness is always there. It enables us to stay in games. I was really pleased with the desire from the players to win.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

David Brooks' goal capped a strong performance for Howe's side. The Welshman was an £11.5m transfer to the Vitality Stadium from Sheffield United in the summer and the Bournemouth manager was pleased with his summer recruit's performance.

Howe said: "He has done so well and deserves to play. His defensive play has impressed me the most. He has shown a great attitude and wants to run and work. He is willing to work for the team."

Bournemouth have had their best start to a Premier League season and Howe wants to keep the momentum flowing as the Cherries leapfrog Manchester United in the table.

Howe added: "We are very positive but really pleased with where we are. Confidence flows through the team. It is important we have that because of the way we play. The players are enjoying it at the moment."

Next up for Eddie Howe's men is a trip to Vicarage Road to face a Watford side who sit just one place above them on goal difference. 

