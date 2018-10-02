Frank de Boer Believes Liverpool Forward Needs to Bide His Time Until He Gets a Start

Former Crystal Palace manager and Netherlands international Frank de Boer has said that Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge will need to bide his time as he bids for a spot in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup, and may have to wait for an injury to a teammate to earn a prolonged run in the team.

Speaking to Sky Sports during their Monday Night Football coverage, the Dutchman stated that Sturridge has no right to demand a spot ahead of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah.

When asked whether the England international should start against Manchester City, de Boer said: “No, no, 100% not. For him he has to be lucky for somebody to get injured.

“Then he comes in and he can show the manager, not only one game or 20 minutes or 10 minutes, that he can continue for four, five, six games. Then he can make it really difficult from my point of view.

Sturridge has been enjoying a resurgence in his Liverpool career of late. The 29-year-old's time at Anfield looked to be over after he failed to make an impact on loan at West Brom last season.

However, after being afforded the chance to stay for another season, Sturridge has responded with four goals already this season, including three in his last four against PSG and Chelsea.

There have been calls for the former Manchester City forward to start, especially given Mohamed Salah's indifferent form so far in this campaign.

De Boer, however, believes that the Reds' front three is settled, with Sturridge having no chance of breaking the trio apart except for a significant incident to occur.

The former Ajax and Inter boss is still without a job having been sacked by the Eagles after just 77 days in charge.