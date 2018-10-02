Highly Rated Manchester United Youngster Mason Greenwood Signs Professional Contract

17-year-old Mason Greenwood has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Yorkshire-born Greenwood, who plays as a striker for United's U-18 team, is regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects.



The news of his new deal was announced by the club on Tuesday evening ahead of the first team's Champions League clash with Valencia. However, few details were released regarding the specifics of the contract.



We are delighted to announce @_MasonGreenwood has signed his first professional #MUFC contract. Fantastic news! 🔴



Read more: https://t.co/PVRVeSDsgo pic.twitter.com/sKwKvSSbSl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2018

An England youth international, Greenwood was the youngest player on the club's pre-season tour this summer, making substitute appearances against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes.

Capable of playing as a traditional 'number nine' or off the main striker, the teenager scored 16 times in 17 appearances for United in the Premier League U-18 North division last season.

He was also named player of the tournament as United's youth team won the ICGT trophy in the Netherlands in May, scoring his third goal of the competition to beat Real Madrid by a 1-0 scoreline in the final.

#MUAcademy U19s: FT - #MUFC 4 Valencia 0.



Cool finishes from Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Millen Baars, plus Josh Bohui's first-half opener, make it two wins from two in the #UYL for Nicky Butt's side. pic.twitter.com/3fCFyF9Nch — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2018

United announced the news of the contract after Manchester United's U-19 team led by Nicky Butt defeated Valencia 4-0 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday evening, with Greenwood among the goalscorers.