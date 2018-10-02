Ian Wright Advises Liverpool Star to Stay at Anfield Following Brilliant Recent Performances

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright believes Daniel Sturridge should do everything in his power to secure a long-term future at Liverpool.

Sturridge has hit form in recent weeks but has had to make do with a bit-part role so far this season, with Roberto Firmino starting regularly in most of the Reds' games.

MB Media/GettyImages

The former Chelsea forward's deal runs out at the end of the campaign and Wright believes he needs to continue performing at a high level to secure his future at Anfield.

"Sturridge’s contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of this season. But the word is, the club are ready to offer him a new deal - and if I were him I would snap it up,” Wright wrote in his column for the Sun.

“He may have concerns at being fourth-choice behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the striking pecking order at Anfield. But Daniel is at a stage of his career when he does not need to be picked all the time.

“They are a club going places. They reached the Champions League final last season with a squad not as strong as the one they have now.

“It looks like they are the only ones capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title. Why would you be in a hurry to leave that club?”

Sturridge came off the bench to score a screamer against Chelsea at the weekend in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and also netted in the Carabao Cup loss against the Blues.