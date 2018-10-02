'Incredibly Flattering': Andreas Granqvist Speaks Out as Man Utd Eye Shock Move for World Cup Star

Andreas Granqvist admits it's "incredibly flattering" as rumours surface linking the defender with a possible move to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has been critical of a number of his defenders this season following the club's poor start to the season, with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly just two that have been on the receiving end of their manager's harsh words.

As a result, reports in Sweden suggest that the United manager is targeting a shock loan move for Granqvist in January to shore up his defence. Although, the 33-year-old has revealed there's been no official contact as of yet.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Speaking to Fotboll Direckt, he said: "I know that there is a lot of interest for me. United is incredibly flattering but I have not heard anything concrete yet."

The experienced Granqvist captained the Sweden side that reached the quarter finals of the World Cup in Russia, representing the nation's best finish at the tournament since 1994. He scored twice before Sweden were eventually knocked out by England.

His exploits in Russia coincided with a return to his first club Helsinborg over the summer, and should he move to Old Trafford at the turn of the year, it would be his first time playing in England since his two years at Wigan between 2007/08.





United currently sit 10th in the Premier League following their third league defeat of the season to West Ham after only seven games, as well as exiting the Carabao Cup to Championship side Derby County in the third round, but can make it two wins from two in the Champions League when they face Valencia at home.