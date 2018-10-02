'Incredibly Flattering': Andreas Granqvist Speaks Out as Man Utd Eye Shock Move for World Cup Star

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Andreas Granqvist admits it's "incredibly flattering" as rumours surface linking the defender with a possible move to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho has been critical of a number of his defenders this season following the club's poor start to the season, with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly just two that have been on the receiving end of their manager's harsh words. 

As a result, reports in Sweden suggest that the United manager is targeting a shock loan move for Granqvist in January to shore up his defence. Although, the 33-year-old has revealed there's been no official contact as of yet.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Speaking to Fotboll Direckt, he said: "I know that there is a lot of interest for me. United is incredibly flattering but I have not heard anything concrete yet."

The experienced Granqvist captained the Sweden side that reached the quarter finals of the World Cup in Russia, representing the nation's best finish at the tournament since 1994. He scored twice before Sweden were eventually knocked out by England.

His exploits in Russia coincided with a return to his first club Helsinborg over the summer, and should he move to Old Trafford at the turn of the year, it would be his first time playing in England since his two years at Wigan between 2007/08. 


United currently sit 10th in the Premier League following their third league defeat of the season to West Ham after only seven games, as well as exiting the Carabao Cup to Championship side Derby County in the third round, but can make it two wins from two in the Champions League when they face Valencia at home. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)