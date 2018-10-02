'It Is Worrying': Arsenal Legends Plea With Club to Resolve Aaron Ramsey Contract Saga

Arsenal legends Sol Campbell and Robert Pires have urged their former club to tie Aaron Ramsey down to a long term contract.

The Welsh midfielder’s contract has less than 12 months remaining, and with no resolution in sight, he could leave the Gunners in the summer for free. Reports had suggested the two parties were in talks over a new deal but Arsenal withdrew their offer and confirmed they would not re-open talks over a new contract.

Winning streak continued ✅ Strong finish from the boys to get the 3 points 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/9IfTYVpoqs — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 29, 2018

The Express has suggested that Liverpool and Chelsea are amongst the high-profile clubs looking for a cut-price transfer in January. Arsenal legends Campbell and Pires both believe the club must sort out the situation and tie down the midfielder to a new contract.

Campbell said: “It is worrying. Rambo’s a fantastic player, a great guy. It’s a shame but it’s a recurring situation at Arsenal.

“Ozil took a long time, Sanchez as well and then he went. Ramsey’s a top player, losing him for free would be a mistake.”

Pires agreed with the sentiment, he said: “I don’t know what’s happening at the end of the season.

"Maybe he will extend, maybe not. He’s a great player, he’s been at Arsenal for a long time. He scores a lot of goals and is important to the squad. Aaron needs to talk with the board and find a good solution for him and for Arsenal.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery refused to discuss details of the negotiations when he was asked by reporters last week.

Emery said: "For me, every player is very important with their relation with the team. I consider each player an important space in the squad. There are three elements, three aspects. One is the player and also the player with their family and representatives.

"The other is the club and the other is the squad. My focus is always on the team.

"Each player has individual aspects to work or to do or to speak with the club or with the team, but my aspect for the focus, only to think, is the matches and preparing for the matches and to speak with the players if they are thinking and are very concentrated on work for giving us the best performance and to help the collective performance."