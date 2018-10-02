Javier Hernandez Focussed on Proving His Worth to Manuel Pellegrini After Returning to Full Fitness

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has now returned to full fitness and is intent on convincing West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini of his worth, amid competition for places in the Hammers' attack.

The former Manchester United man has started just one Premier League game this season - the Hammers' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth back in August - and has played a total of 142 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Hernandez has suffered with illness but was rumoured to return for the Hammers 8-0 Carabao Cup win over Macclesfield Town. However, ultimately he was not included in that matchday squad, nor for the 3-1 Premier League win over his old club United last weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Marca, 30-year-old Hernandez has returned to full training and is 100% fit again. The report claims he is edging towards more game time with the first team, with his objective now to convince Pellegrini of his usefulness.

During his absence, West Ham have enjoyed an upturn in form, and have won three and drawn one with forwards Marko Arnautovic, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson all impressing in the attacking positions.

Arnautovic in particular has taken his chance as the focal point in Pellegrini's attack and the 29-year-old Austrian has four goals in six games in the Premier League.

West Ham next travel to Brighton on October 5, and Hernandez is expected to be available for the matchday squad.