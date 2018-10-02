Javier Hernandez Focussed on Proving His Worth to Manuel Pellegrini After Returning to Full Fitness

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has now returned to full fitness and is intent on convincing West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini of his worth, amid competition for places in the Hammers' attack.

The former Manchester United man has started just one Premier League game this season - the Hammers' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth back in August - and has played a total of 142 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Hernandez has suffered with illness but was rumoured to return for the Hammers 8-0 Carabao Cup win over Macclesfield Town. However, ultimately he was not included in that matchday squad, nor for the 3-1 Premier League win over his old club United last weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Marca, 30-year-old Hernandez has returned to full training and is 100% fit again. The report claims he is edging towards more game time with the first team, with his objective now to convince Pellegrini of his usefulness.

During his absence, West Ham have enjoyed an upturn in form, and have won three and drawn one with forwards Marko Arnautovic, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson all impressing in the attacking positions.

Arnautovic in particular has taken his chance as the focal point in Pellegrini's attack and the 29-year-old Austrian has four goals in six games in the Premier League.

West Ham next travel to Brighton on October 5, and Hernandez is expected to be available for the matchday squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)