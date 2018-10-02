Juventus 3-0 Young Boys: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Young Boys Taken to School by Rampant Juve

Juventus made it ten wins from ten in a record-breaking start to the season, after comfortably brushing aside Swiss side BSC Young Boys on Tuesday night.

No Ronaldo? No problem, as Max Allegri's men smashed three past a spirited Young Boys at the Allianz Stadium without the suspended superstar.

Paulo Dybala was the star of the show as he got the Old Lady off to a flyer, placing a crisp first time volley into the bottom right corner of the Young Boys net, after a magnificent 30-yard Leonardo Bonucci assist.

Dybala then calmly slotted home his second of the night as David Von Ballmoos fumbled a Blaise Matuidi pile-driver straight into La Joya's path. Yet, he wasn't finished there, as Dybala bundled home a Cuadrado cross to score his first hat-trick for I Bianconeri.





The game was marred further for Young Boys, as Mohamed Ali Camara picked up a second yellow card with just over 10 minutes to go, after he was adjudged to have knocked Dybala in the face.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

JUVENTUS





Key Talking Point

Despite the match finishing 3-0, the scoreline could have been much worse for Gerardo Seoane's side. Federico Bernardeschi spurned a big chance early on, as he saw his shot saved, before teeing Dybala up just five minutes later, who also could only find the keeper with the goal gaping.

The second half was no different, as Juventus pressed for the game's third goal, Dybala struck the post, before being brought down for a clear penalty with the ref remaining unmoved.

I thought Barça were boring... I don't even know what to say about Juventus... pic.twitter.com/SdF6bshRRO — #ValverdeOut (@UltraMessistic) October 2, 2018

On another day, Juventus could have scored five or six, but with three points and an impressive hat-trick for Dybala in the bag, the Old Lady will be happy with their evening's work.

Despite further lacklustre moments in the second, Juventus showed their true professionalism as they efficiently swept aside their Swiss counterparts 3-0.

HT 2-0. Against a very poor opponent, #Juventus have totally bossed the game. Midfield working well, Bernardeschi looking sharp in an unfamiliar role & Dybala obviously very good. Huge respect to the @BSC_YB fans who have been immense #JuveYB — Adam Digby (@Adz77) October 2, 2018

Player Ratings





Juventus: Szczesny (7), Benatia (7), Bonucci (8), Barzagli (7), Pjanic (7), Matuidu (7), Bernardeschi (7), Alex Sandro (7), Cuadrado (7), Mandzukic (7), Dybala (9*)





Substitutes: Can (7), Khedira (6), Kean (7)

Star Man - Paulo Dybala





Paulo Dybala showed exactly why he deserves to be playing week in week out for Juventus. A constant threat, the Argentine forward looked lively in all areas of the pitch and in fact, should have completed his hat-trick by half time.

He opened the scoring with a sumptuous first time volley, as he coolly fired past Von Ballmoos. The Young Boys keeper however, will be questioned for his role in Dybala's second, as he fumbled Matuidi's fierce drive straight into the path of the onrushing striker.

Dybala is a top player. 2 goals already Vs Young Boys in the Champions League. Him and Ronaldo will tear teams apart this season. #Juve #ChampionsLeague — Noely F (@NoelFoy1) October 2, 2018

🇦🇷 Hat-trick hero! Paulo Dybala becomes the 4th Argentinian in #UCL history to score a treble. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZoKK6dcb6d — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 2, 2018

The second half was no different, as Dybala continued to press for his third, striking the inside of the post to no avail. With claims for a penalty waved away, it seemed the elusive third goal would escape the Argentine.

However, perseverance is key, as the 68th minute saw Dybala bundle home his third - the scrappiest of the bunch, not that he will care.





Worst Player - Federico Bernardeschi





Bernardeschi has been in fine form recently, and looked sharp and energetic in his performance on Tuesday night. However, his final ball ultimately let the Italian down.

Bernardeschi very poor with his final pass. Ronaldo was very similar against Frosinone. — Kamran Khan (@KammyJuventus) October 2, 2018

Looking Ahead





Juventus are firing on all cylinders this season. Manchester United appear to be the Old Lady's only threat of providing a test for Allegri's side in the Champions League group stages.





Meanwhile, the chasing pack in Serie A are watching the dust settle, as Juve opened up a six-point gap to second place Napoli this weekend.



