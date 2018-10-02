Juventus Risk Partial Stadium Closure After Racist Chanting Reported in Napoli Match

Juventus could face a partial stadium closure after racist chanting was heard and reported in the win over Napoli on Saturday.

I Bianconeri came from behind to win the match 3-1 and go six points clear at the top of Serie A, but observers from the FIGC, who were stationed around the ground, reported unsavoury chants and language directed towards Napoli personnel.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The most serious of these saw racist language aimed at Napoli's Senegalese centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, who scored the winner in the same fixture back in April.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also reports that Partenopei manager Carlo Ancelotti was called a pig, an insult dating back to his time as Juventus manager between 1999 and 2001. Anti-Neapolitan chants were directed at the travelling supporters as well.

The disciplinary report is set to be released on Tuesday and the instruction could be given to close the Curva Sud, where Juve's 'ultras' usually reside, for one game.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

This would not be the first time that such an action has been taken. The Curva Sud was also closed back in 2015 after a number of violent altercations during the Derby della Mole against Torino.

On previous occasions where that sector has been closed the club has invited local schoolchildren to attend the game for free, attending anti-racism and discrimination workshops before the match.

Juventus are at home again on Tuesday as they entertain Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.