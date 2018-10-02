How to Watch Juventus vs. Young Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Juventus vs. Young boys in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 02, 2018

Juventus will host Young Boys on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in their Champions League group stage matchup, as the hosts look to secure their ninth straight win in all competitions this season.

Juventus enters Tuesday's matchup having come back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat rival Napoli 3-1 on Saturday. Mario Mandzukic led the team with two goals before Leonardo Bonucci found the net in the 76th minute to notch the team's third score.

Young Boys are undefeated through nine games in the Swiss Super League, but the team is looking to avoid an early exit from Europe's top competition after falling 3-0 at home to Manchester United two weeks ago.

Juventus will be without the suspended and embattled Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday's contest after the 33-year-old star was sent off against Valencia following a collision with Jeison Murillo. He's also in the midst of a lawsuit, with 2009 rape allegations resurfacing after his accuser divulged more details to a German outlet over the weekend. Las Vegas Police have reopened the case as a result. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the match via B/R Live. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)