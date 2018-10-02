Juventus will host Young Boys on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in their Champions League group stage matchup, as the hosts look to secure their ninth straight win in all competitions this season.

Juventus enters Tuesday's matchup having come back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat rival Napoli 3-1 on Saturday. Mario Mandzukic led the team with two goals before Leonardo Bonucci found the net in the 76th minute to notch the team's third score.

Young Boys are undefeated through nine games in the Swiss Super League, but the team is looking to avoid an early exit from Europe's top competition after falling 3-0 at home to Manchester United two weeks ago.

Juventus will be without the suspended and embattled Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday's contest after the 33-year-old star was sent off against Valencia following a collision with Jeison Murillo. He's also in the midst of a lawsuit, with 2009 rape allegations resurfacing after his accuser divulged more details to a German outlet over the weekend. Las Vegas Police have reopened the case as a result.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the match via B/R Live. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

