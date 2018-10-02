Kop Legend Jamie Carragher Offers Explanation as to Why Mohamed Salah Is Being Substituted Regularly

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Jamie Carragher has given an explanation as to why Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been substituted regularly by Jürgen Klopp this season.

PFA Player of the Year Salah enjoyed an incredible first season at Anfield, scoring 44 times in all competitions and helping Liverpool to reach the Champions League final. 

While he has scored three times so far this season, his performances have been lacked the explosive and clinical qualities he displayed for large parts of last season. Despite starting eight games for Liverpool, he has been substituted in half of these appearances.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Carragher has insisted that Salah's form won't be a long-term issue, but reckons his sloppiness is leading to his regular substitutions.

"I’ll tell you where I think Klopp’s got a problem and certainly when I’ve been watching them play, where I’d say he’s not playing well,” said Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“When I’ve been watching him, I think he’s been very sloppy in possession in those areas and at times it’s caused Liverpool a problem. Now, if you go to the PSG game, he gave the ball away and then they scored - two minutes later he was taken off. “

“This was in the 66th minute (against Chelsea), this is what happens now. You watch the ball come into Salah and this is what I’m talking about."

“This is what will frustrate a manager. It’s not the missing chances, it’s putting the team in danger. So he gives a foul away now, he looks up and (Eden) Hazard goes through on the goal."

“Now Liverpool are fortunate, the keeper makes a really good save, but as a manager on the side of the pitch, if you’re thinking he’s not at his best you think, well he might get us a goal’. 

“But if you think he’s putting your team in danger, he’s got to come off the pitch."

Salah is likely to start again for Liverpool on Wednesday night as they take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo in the Champions League.

