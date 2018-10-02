LIVE: Man United Looks to Halt Woes vs. Valencia in Champions League

Watch the highlights of goals and key plays as Manchester United faces Valencia in the Champions League group stage.

By Avi Creditor
October 02, 2018

Manchester United has dropped to 10th in the Premier League and is combating what appears to be a crisis, which it will look to put on hold when it returns to Champions League play vs. Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Man United beat Young Boys comfortably to open Champions League play, and it will look for a second win over a much more difficult opponent while the chaos surrounding Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba lingers in the background. Valencia, though, spent big this summer to help remake its squad into a contender, and after some rough sledding early in La Liga, Valencia enters the match on the heels of a win over Real Sociedad.

Both will look to keep pace with Juventus atop the group in a potentially pivotal game.

The start to the match was delayed a few minutes due to heavy traffic in the area, which prevented Man United's team bus from getting to the stadium on time, according to the host club.

When the action did get underway, it was Manchester United that was out on the front foot, with the embattled Pogba in the center of all the creation. His flick forward appeared to put Romelu Lukaku in on goal in the ninth minute, but the Belgian forward was called for a slight offside, nullifying the play.

It was Valencia that put the first chance of the game on frame in the 12th minute, when Goncalo Guedes took a rip from the right side, but David De Gea made a clean catch to prevent the Portuguese winger from opening the scoring.

Pogba tried to find Lukaku again at the half-hour mark, getting in deep and firing in a cross from the left, only to have it cleared to safety before it could reach Lukaku at the doorstep.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Manchester United returns to action in the Premier League Saturday at home vs. Newcastle, while Valencia hosts Barcelona in a massive showdown in La Liga on Sunday.

