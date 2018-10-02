Manchester United hosts Valencia on Oct. 2 in each squad's second match of the Champions League group stage.

In its first match on Sept. 19, Manchester United picked up a 3-0 victory over Young Boys, which featured of a pair of goals from Paul Pogba and one from Anthony Martial. The win kept Manchester United level with Juventus atop Gorup H.

Valencia fell to Juventus 2-0 to start its Champions League campaign, despite Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off in the match.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or via subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.