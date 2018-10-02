How to Watch Manchester United vs. Valencia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United vs. Valencia in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 02, 2018

Manchester United hosts Valencia on Oct. 2 in each squad's second match of the Champions League group stage.

In its first match on Sept. 19, Manchester United picked up a 3-0 victory over Young Boys, which featured of a pair of goals from Paul Pogba and one from Anthony Martial. The win kept Manchester United level with Juventus atop Gorup H.

Valencia fell to Juventus 2-0 to start its Champions League campaign, despite Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off in the match.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Double Bogey (+2)