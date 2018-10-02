Martin Dubravka Admits 'Confidence Is Not High' at Newcastle as Players Call Team Meeting

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reveals the players have arranged a clear-the-air meeting following the club's poor start to the season.

Their recent 2-0 defeat against Leicester at St. James' Park - their fourth home defeat already this season - meant the Magpies remain in the relegation zone, as the club still search for their first win of the new campaign. 

As a result, the Slovakian shot-stopper has confrimed that a team meeting with the squad is set to take place, led by club captain Jamaal Lascelles, in order to end Newcastle's current slide down the Premier League table.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"We need to be honest with each other. I spoke to Jamaal [after Leicester] and said we need to arrange a meeting with all the players", said Dubravka, as quoted by The Mail

"Confidence is not high right now. We have to sit down, all together and speak about which direction we need to go now. We have to go in the same direction, every player."

Next for the north east side is a trip to Old Trafford to face a side with their own in-house struggles in the shape of Manchester United


While this fixture means Newcastle will have played five of the perceived 'Top Six' in their first eight games of the season, Dubravka is adamant not to use that as an excuse for their current plight.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "No, no, we cannot speak like this just because we play against the top teams. Of course, we knew we had a tough fixture list but we all felt we could take some points. So we cannot say 'the league starts now'.

"Hopefully, we could achieve the same result as last time against Man Utd. That would be good. But it will be a tough game. We have to bring the same attitude as last season and do the same things."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)