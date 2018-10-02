Martin Dubravka Admits 'Confidence Is Not High' at Newcastle as Players Call Team Meeting

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reveals the players have arranged a clear-the-air meeting following the club's poor start to the season.

Their recent 2-0 defeat against Leicester at St. James' Park - their fourth home defeat already this season - meant the Magpies remain in the relegation zone, as the club still search for their first win of the new campaign.

As a result, the Slovakian shot-stopper has confrimed that a team meeting with the squad is set to take place, led by club captain Jamaal Lascelles, in order to end Newcastle's current slide down the Premier League table.

"We need to be honest with each other. I spoke to Jamaal [after Leicester] and said we need to arrange a meeting with all the players", said Dubravka, as quoted by The Mail.

"Confidence is not high right now. We have to sit down, all together and speak about which direction we need to go now. We have to go in the same direction, every player."

Rafa Benitez booed for the first time. The club has two points from seven games and everyone hates the owner. The only single positive for Newcastle at the moment is that their next fixture is against Man Utd. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 1, 2018

Next for the north east side is a trip to Old Trafford to face a side with their own in-house struggles in the shape of Manchester United.





While this fixture means Newcastle will have played five of the perceived 'Top Six' in their first eight games of the season, Dubravka is adamant not to use that as an excuse for their current plight.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "No, no, we cannot speak like this just because we play against the top teams. Of course, we knew we had a tough fixture list but we all felt we could take some points. So we cannot say 'the league starts now'.

Newcastle lose their first 4 home league games of a season for the 1st time. They are the only side in all 4 divisions yet to win a home point this season.



It's their worst start since 1 point from first 7 games in 99-00…..they won their 8th game that season 8-0 v Sheff Wed pic.twitter.com/5M0Dv42ID8 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 29, 2018

"Hopefully, we could achieve the same result as last time against Man Utd. That would be good. But it will be a tough game. We have to bring the same attitude as last season and do the same things."