PHOTO: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Pictured With Arsenal Star Amid Rumours of Liverpool Move

Former Arsenal teammates Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey have been pictured together in a photo which could possibly set tongues wagging given the rumours of Liverpool interest.

The Reds signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from the Emirates side last season and are now said to be chasing Ramsey, who looks set to leave Arsenal after rejecting offers from the club to extend his contract which runs out at the end of the season.

Both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramsey were invited to celebrate with Rory Mcllroy, Justin Rose and Ian Poulter following their Ryder Cup triumph at Le Golf National in Paris on Sunday.

The pair are both huge golf fans and they took several photos with Europe's heroes after they defeated the USA in the prestigious event. Arsenal's Ramsey would later post one of them on his Instagram page.

While the Liverpool man - who is currently sidelined after suffering a bad knee injury last season - could convince his pal to join him at Anfield next year, Mcllroy and Rose might have had their say as well.

WILL OLIVER/GettyImages

Both golfers are avid Chelsea fans and, with the Blues also thought to be interested, they could have slipped a word or two to the Welshman, whose contract expires at the end of the season.