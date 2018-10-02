PHOTOS: David Luiz Surprises Die-Hard Chelsea Supporter by Turning Up to Her Birthday Party

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

David Luiz stunned a Chelsea season ticket holder by showing up to her birthday party, having been invited along unbeknownst to her.

After Chelsea's draw against Liverpool on Saturday, Carol Ann Wood celebrated her birthday at David Luiz's restaurant Babbo, and the Brazilian defender gave her the best possible gift by showing up as a surprise.

Luiz attended with his girlfriend Bruna Loureiro, and Mrs Wood made sure to get plenty of pictures to remember the evening by.

Luiz arrived at the party just a few hours after he had played the full 90 minutes of the match at Stamford Bridge. 

It was the Brazilian's 50th Premier League match since returning to Chelsea in 2016 and he produced one of his best performances of the season as he blocked Roberto Firmino's header on the line and kept Liverpool at bay until Daniel Sturridge's late stunner.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender is in discussions to renew his contract beyond the end of this season, having formed a great mutual respect with new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

He is yet to miss a minute of Premier League football so far this season and has formed a solid partnership at centre back with Antonio Rudiger, having spent the end of last season sidelined with injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)