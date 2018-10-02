PHOTOS: David Luiz Surprises Die-Hard Chelsea Supporter by Turning Up to Her Birthday Party

David Luiz stunned a Chelsea season ticket holder by showing up to her birthday party, having been invited along unbeknownst to her.

After Chelsea's draw against Liverpool on Saturday, Carol Ann Wood celebrated her birthday at David Luiz's restaurant Babbo, and the Brazilian defender gave her the best possible gift by showing up as a surprise.

Luiz attended with his girlfriend Bruna Loureiro, and Mrs Wood made sure to get plenty of pictures to remember the evening by.

If Carlsberg did birthday parties ... well I went to David’s party so he decided to come to mine. All a well-kept secret. What a guy! 🤗💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NPA85PoojT — Carol Ann Wood (@CFCPinky) September 30, 2018

It’s Hug A Geezer time 🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/ww0pTDI0Vz — Carol Ann Wood (@CFCPinky) September 30, 2018

With Bruna 🤗💙 pic.twitter.com/fPWhmUHEsy — Carol Ann Wood (@CFCPinky) September 30, 2018

Luiz arrived at the party just a few hours after he had played the full 90 minutes of the match at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Brazilian's 50th Premier League match since returning to Chelsea in 2016 and he produced one of his best performances of the season as he blocked Roberto Firmino's header on the line and kept Liverpool at bay until Daniel Sturridge's late stunner.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender is in discussions to renew his contract beyond the end of this season, having formed a great mutual respect with new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

He is yet to miss a minute of Premier League football so far this season and has formed a solid partnership at centre back with Antonio Rudiger, having spent the end of last season sidelined with injury.