Real Madrid Eyeing Up Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey as Welshman Looks Set to Leave on a Free Transfer

Real Madrid are looking to add to the Welsh contingency within their ranks by capturing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, with the Wales international looking unlikely to agree a new deal.

According to Teamtalk, Los Blancos are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old's situation at the Emirates, with Arsenal yet to offer Ramsey a new contract.

We revealed last night about the Aaron Ramsey and strange contract twist which likely to see him go for free next summer. Cannot believe there's even a debate on this. Terrific player, great professional and he's been a huge part of any recent success. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) September 27, 2018

The player and the club have struggled to come to an agreement for some time now, and it appears that contract talks have broken down completely.

Madrid, the reigning champions of Europe, are hoping to pair Ramsey alongside fellow Welshman Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Additionally, with the futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos up in the air, the need for midfield reinforcements could see the club make their move in January.

Bale, Madrid's record signing, has been sounded out over the potentiality of his international teammate joining him in the Spanish capital recently.

It looks like Carl Jenkinson is set to outlast Arsène Wenger, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla, Kieran Gibbs, Francis Coquelin and now Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal. How on earth has this happened? — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 27, 2018

The Gunners will most likely be looking to cash in on the former Cardiff man in the Winter transfer window, or they risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

Julen Lopetegui's side face competition from Liverpool and Juventus, whilst AC Milan, led by ex-Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, are also sniffing around the situation.

Ramsey added fuel to the fire when he snubbed Unai Emery after being substituted in the recent win over Watford, with the midfielder's position in north London now looking untenable.

Final word on Aaron Ramsey.



The guy is the ultimate professional, he had his career snatched away from him by a horror tackle & his leg snapped into two pieces.



He gritted his teeth, went on 2 loans to the championship, made himself reach those levels again to play for Arsenal — Woz ⚽️ (@wozthegooner) September 27, 2018

The 27-year-old moved to the Emirates for just £5m back in 2008, and has made 337 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 58 goals.

However, his decade-long stay at Arsenal looks to be coming to a sour end, having fallen out with Emery.

It was believed that the board and the player had agreed a new four-year deal, but the club withdrew the offer and now look happy to cut ties with the Welshman.