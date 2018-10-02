Real Madrid Eyeing Up Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey as Welshman Looks Set to Leave on a Free Transfer

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Real Madrid are looking to add to the Welsh contingency within their ranks by capturing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, with the Wales international looking unlikely to agree a new deal. 

According to Teamtalk, Los Blancos are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old's situation at the Emirates, with Arsenal yet to offer Ramsey a new contract. 

The player and the club have struggled to come to an agreement for some time now, and it appears that contract talks have broken down completely. 

Madrid, the reigning champions of Europe, are hoping to pair Ramsey alongside fellow Welshman Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Additionally, with the futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos up in the air, the need for midfield reinforcements could see the club make their move in January. 

Bale, Madrid's record signing, has been sounded out over the potentiality of his international teammate joining him in the Spanish capital recently. 

The Gunners will most likely be looking to cash in on the former Cardiff man in the Winter transfer window, or they risk losing him for nothing in the summer. 

Julen Lopetegui's side face competition from Liverpool and Juventus, whilst AC Milan, led by ex-Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, are also sniffing around the situation. 

Ramsey added fuel to the fire when he snubbed Unai Emery after being substituted in the recent win over Watford, with the midfielder's position in north London now looking untenable. 

The 27-year-old moved to the Emirates for just £5m back in 2008, and has made 337 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 58 goals. 

However, his decade-long stay at Arsenal looks to be coming to a sour end, having fallen out with Emery. 

It was believed that the board and the player had agreed a new four-year deal, but the club withdrew the offer and now look happy to cut ties with the Welshman. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)