Report Claims Former Leeds United Boss Neil Redfearn Has Joined Newcastle Coaching Set Up

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Newcastle have reportedly added former Leeds United and Rotherham boss Neil Redfearn to their coaching staff.

Redfearn - who played as a midfielder for multiple English clubs, most notably Lincoln City and Barnsley - has been brought in to assist reserve team manager Ben Dawson and goalkeeping coach Steve Harper.

That is according to the Chronicle's Lee Ryder, with Newcastle yet to make any such announcement. But, given the investigation over Peter Beardsley and the reports of his racial abuse and bullying of young players, it is believed that Redfearn has stepped in to give the reserve staff some help as the 57-year-old's future is still unclear.

The former Leeds boss was spotted in the dugout when the Magpies second team beat Fulham's 5-2 on Monday. But he had been more involved in the women's game following his spell at Rotherham, taking charge of Doncaster Rovers Belles and Liverpool Women but resigning from the latter after just one game in charge.

“When I was offered the manager’s job, we were nearly in the bottom three, we got out of trouble, we had a really good run," he said of his time working at Leeds.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

"It was a tempestuous time for the club, there was a lot going on behind the scenes, but that doesn’t sour my experience of Leeds.

“I was a Leeds United supporter as a kid, it’s a great club and I enjoyed my time there.

"There aren’t many people who can say they managed their boyhood club.”

