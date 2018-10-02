Report Provides Injury Update on Jamie Vardy Ahead of Weekend Clash With Everton

October 02, 2018

Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Everton at the weekend after suffering no long-lasting effects from the knock that saw him substituted in the latter stages of Leicester's win at Newcastle.

The 31-year-old, who had scored a first half penalty to give the Foxes the lead, was taken off and replaced by Marc Albrighton with 16 minutes remaining at St. James' Park, having sustained an injury following a hefty challenge by Jonjo Shelvey.

Vardy has already missed two Premier League matches through suspension so far this season and Leicester fans were concerned that their top scorer might miss next weekend's match as well.

But Claude Puel intimated that the substitution was only precautionary and the Mirror now understands that Vardy has recovered and will be fit to start against Everton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

This is great news for Leicester and bad news for Everton, against whom Vardy has scored four goals in five starts. He scored in both fixtures against the Toffees last season, including the 2-0 home win which was Puel's first game in charge.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Vardy has been Leicester's top goalscorer in each of the last three seasons and famously holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive Premier League matches. He set that record during Leicester's title-winning 2015/16 campaign.

Leicester go into this weekend's match eighth in the Premier League, with Everton three points further back in 11th.

