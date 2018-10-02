Report Reveals Jose Mourinho 'Barely Speaking' With Manchester United Captain Antonio Valencia

Jose Mourinho is barely on speaking terms with Manchester United skipper Antonio Valencia as the drama over the Red Devils' captaincy continues.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Mourinho is thought to be upset that Valencia did not attend United's Carabao Cup tie against Derby, which they ultimately lost on penalties.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho criticised Valencia after the Derby defeat, believing he should have attended in his role as club captain, before dropping the Ecuadorian for the 3-1 loss at West Ham.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Mourinho is reportedly at odds with a number of players in his squad, having previously criticised Marcus Rashford in a team meeting in late September.

A number of United players have sided with Paul Pogba, who has publicly fallen out with Mourinho, with Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Andreas Pereira all sticking by the World Cup winner.

Ahead of United's Champions League clash with Valencia on Tuesday, Mourinho revealed he believes some players are trying harder than others. He said: "Some care more than others.

"I am still the kid that I was 20 years ago and I am still naive, but I still don't believe that a player is not honest."

There are also fears Alexis Sanchez now seriously regrets his January switch to Old Trafford from Arsenal after being dropped for the West Ham game, and whether he and Valencia will be recalled for the match on Tuesday is still unclear.

Former United defender Patrice Evra was seen alongside Red Devils chief Ed Woodward at the London Stadium and then chatted to Pogba and Martial outside the dressing rooms.