Roy Hodgson Rues Late Penalty as Bournemouth Snatch Three Points From Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson was left disappointed as Crystal Palace came out second best after a lively encounter at the Vitality stadium, in which a late penalty in favour of the home side ended up determining the final scre.

Bournemouth started the game the better side and were rewarded for their high pressing, fast paced style with a sublime goal by Welsh youngster David Brooks who curled a left footed shot past keeper Wayne Hennessey.

After the interval Palace dominated and managed to pull back as Dutchman Van Aanholt's thunderous drive levelled the scores before the Cherries were awarded a penalty five minutes from time.

Full time. The Eagles go down to a late penalty. #BOUCRY pic.twitter.com/rDoXF7GfjP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 1, 2018

After the game, Hodgson lamented his side's loss in the post-match press conference (via Sky Sports), saying: "We did enough in the second half to get back into the game. We played well so it's disappointing to end up on the losing side for that penalty we gave away. It was errors on our part and we paid a price for it.

"It was such a good start from Bournemouth and we got ourselves back into it really well and looked dangerous. But I can't say I'm particularly angry or disappointed with the team performance. On another day, we could have got something from it."

Seen some dopey things on a football pitch, but that from Sakho to give the penalty away was right up there in the daftness stakes. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2018

With five minutes remaining, Mamadou Sakho appeared to raise his arm into the face of Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma, who went down holding his face prompting referee Mike Dean to point to the spot.

On the drama of the last few minutes Hodgson said: "We shouldn't have given the free-kick away. I don't know if Mamadou [Sakho] deliberately tried to catch him. It looks as if he did. When people look at the replay they will see that he caught him with his arm and as a result the referee gives a penalty.

"I thought we did that well in the second half. We deserved the equaliser and it was a good spell. In normal circumstance we would have congratulated ourselves on earning a point but now, although the performance was good, we have nothing to show for it."

Crystal Palace will face Premier League newcomers Wolves who have enjoyed a successful start to their Premier League campaign. Roy Hodgson will be looking to improve on Palace’s indifferent start to the season which sees them sit in 13th place.