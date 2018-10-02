'Shoulda Kept Him': Liverpool Fans React After Merseyside Outcast Scores Wonder Goal in Serie A

October 02, 2018

Liverpool fans have been left wondering what might have been after witnessing AC Milan winger Suso, who spent five years at Liverpool, score a wonder strike in Serie A.

The 24-year-old Spaniard came up through Liverpool's academy but failed to make the grade at senior level before being sold to Milan in 2015, where he has gone on to become an integral part of Gennaro Gattuso's attack.

Suso, who made his Liverpool debut in 2012, has 17 goals and 29 assists in 101 appearances in Serie A, with his most recent strike catching the eyes of Reds fans.

The attacker played a key role in Milan's 4-1 victory over Sassuolo at the weekend, scoring two as the hosts recorded a comfortable win. 

His first, which gave Milan a 2-0 lead at the time, was something of a wonder strike as he held off the defender, cut in from the left and curved a beautiful effort into the top corner.

Liverpool fans across Twitter reacted to the goal, with a predictable frustration. However, some were pleased that their former starlet Suso is able to fulfil his potential at San Siro, even if he didn't make it at Anfield...

According to CalcioMercato, Suso and his representatives sat down with Milan officials at the end of the last transfer window to discuss a new deal for the Spanish winger.

