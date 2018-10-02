Steve Bruce's Future in Doubt as Aston Villa Chiefs Plan Backroom Staff Shake Up

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce may have two games to save his future, as chief executive Christian Purslow is reportedly preparing to appoint a new technical director.

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season, Villa have started their 2018/19 campaign slowly and currently sit in 15th after their opening ten games. That run has seen them pick up just three wins and pressure is consequently mounting on Bruce, who has been facing chants for his dismissal from fans in recent weeks.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, Bruce may have to rely on good results in his next two Championship matches against Preston and Millwall in order to secure his immediate future at Villa.

Bruce's role at the club could be made even more tenuous as chief executive Purslow prepares to appoint a new technical director after Steve Round left the club in the summer.

Interviews are understood to have been completed for the vacant role and Jesus Garcia Pitarch, the former Valencia sporting director, has been one name in the frame, but Villa sources have dismissed links to the Spaniard.

Bruce himself has not been fully involved in the selection process, indicating that Villa may be planning for life without the 57-year-old.

Bruce has already had his say on Villa's start to the season, and appeared to call for more time to get things right at the club.

“If we’re patient, and that’s never a given in management these days, I know we’ve got the nucleus of a squad that will put us in contention for promotion." Bruce claimed.

Richard Sellers/GettyImages

“That has got to be the aim. We’ve lost twice in ten games and we could quite easily have won three or four of the draws. We’d then be sitting in a different position.”