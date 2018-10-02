Tottenham Dealt Huge Injury Blow Ahead of Barcelona Tie as Jan Vertonghen is Ruled Out

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Tottenham have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their Champions League tie against Barcelona on Wednesday, with the news that defender Jan Vertonghen will not be fit to play.

Vertonghen suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Huddersfield on Saturday and had to be taken off at half time. His injury is not thought to be serious but the Mirror reports that Wednesday's match at Wembley will come too soon for him.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Dele Alli had already been ruled out, also with a hamstring problem, while full back Serge Aurier and goalkeeper Michel Vorm are also sidelined.

However, Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen will be back in time to face Barca. Lloris has not played since August and was replaced by Vorm before he too was injured. Paulo Gazzaniga deputised in Spurs' last three matches.

Eriksen missed the Carabao Cup win over Watford and the trip to Huddersfield but should be fit to return to the side, but Mousa Dembele is unlikely to make the cut.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

This is a great match for Tottenham to play in but Pochettino's side cannot allow themselves to get caught up in the occasion. After losing their opening group match to Inter, this match takes on extra importance and defeat could see Spurs cast adrift at the bottom of the group.

This is a good time to face Barcelona - if such a thing exists - as they come into this match off the back of a three-game winless run in La Liga.

