Tottenham Hit By Injury Crisis With 5 Players Ruled Out of Barcelona & Cardiff Matches

Tottenham could take on Barcelona on Wednesday night with up to seven first team players missing through injury as the north London side battle against an injury crisis before the international break.

As announced on the club's official Twitter account, Hugo Lloris is available for selection once again having sat out the last few games through injury with Paolo Gazzaniga deputising.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the France captain will start the game.

Additionally, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier are unavailable as Spurs face an injury crisis before the international break.

TEAM NEWS: Hugo Lloris (thigh) has returned to training and is available for selection.#COYS pic.twitter.com/CrFoKFETAT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2018

Eriksen has picked up an abdominal injury, whilst Alli misses out with a hamstring issue.

Belgium international Vertonghen will miss the visit of Barcelona, also due to a problem with his hamstring, whereas Dembele and Aurier sit out with thigh complaints.

TEAM NEWS: @Vorm_Official (knee) is expected to return to training later this week.#COYS pic.twitter.com/hyvPNSExBI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2018

Harry Winks is set to start in midfield against the Spanish champions at Wembley alongside Victor Wanyama, while Moussa Sissoko could also feature.





Pochettino has a decision to make in whether he starts Eric Dier in defence or midfield as a result of Dembele and Vertonghen's absences.

📰 Mauricio confirms Hugo Lloris will start against Barcelona tomorrow.#COYS pic.twitter.com/BR99lEA6g3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2018

Barcelona are winless in their last three games but arrive in London with the Champions League's top scorer within their ranks in Lionel Messi.





The Argentine began the European campaign with a hat trick last time out against PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona will be without France international Samuel Umtiti, after the World Cup winner saw red in the same game. Gerard Pique is expected to start at the back alongside Clement Lenglet.