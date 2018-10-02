Tottenham Outcast Speaks Out on His 'Daily Struggle' Under Mauricio Pochettino

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Fernando Llorente has spoken out on his failed move to Tottenham Hotspur, having found game time extremely hard to come by since signing from Swansea last summer. 

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard - who arrived in north London in a £14m deal from Swansea - has admitted that his Spurs career has been tough to take so far, but the 33-year-old insisted he is trying to stay open minded. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The former Athletic Bilbao forward said: "For a large part of my career I have had continuity and confidence, but now I have to get used to this new reality. It is not easy. It is a daily struggle with yourself because it is hard to accept the situation you live in. When you’re left on the sidelines or you are not called upon it is frustrating.

"But I try to continue training every day with maximum [energy] for when my opportunity comes. [Downing tools] is not an option."

When asked if he has any hard feelings towards Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino for his lack of playing time, Llorente answered in measured fashion, saying: "I try to put myself in his skin. He has a complicated task because we are many and we all want to play. It should not be easy to leave out players who are training well.


"In my case, I am also aware that I am in one of the great teams in Europe, with a lot of competition in attack with [Harry] Kane, who is a phenomenal footballer, and that makes it difficult to play with regularity."

Having said all of this, the Spanish striker insisted he has no regrets over his move from Swansea

He continued: "It’s not something I think about. The decisions we make in life are irrevocable and I will never look back with regret."

