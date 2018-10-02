Tottenham Star Harry Kane Setting His Sights on Replicating Lionel Messi's Goal Scoring Record

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that he is setting his sights on matching Lionel Messi's phenomenal goal scoring record for Barcelona.

Messi has managed to score over 500 goals for Barca since making his debut for the Catalan giants back in 2004 and, despite a blistering start to his own career, Kane will know that it will take an awful lot to match that sort of record.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Prior to Tottenham's clash with Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, Kane discussed what it would take to replicate Messi's exploits in front of goal.

“He set the standard, he and Cristiano Ronaldo gone above the normal standard, when they are scoring 50 or 60 goals a season,” said Kane, as per the Daily Mail.

“As a striker I want to try and match that. He’s definitely set the standard for the rest of us and he still is.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“It motivates me to get even better and improve and hopefully one day score as many, if not more, than he has.

"It’s a great test for us. As players you want to play against best in world and Messi is certainly that, a fantastic player, and we will do our best to stop him.”

Tottenham were able to defeat Real Madrid in the group stage last season and Kane went on to add that Spur need to channel that same level of performance to pick up a result on Wednesday.





“Barcelona might play better than Real Madrid did last season." he declared.

"We need to produce that same energy, the crowd were amazing that night and if we can get them on their feet as soon as possible, create some chances and take one or two it would put us in a great position."