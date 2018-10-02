Tottenham vs Barcelona Preview: Recent Form, Key Battle, Team News and More

Tottenham host Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium and it promises to be a highly anticipated and exciting affair.

Spurs will be seeking a better performance from their previous European tie, a bitter 2-1 loss to Inter at San Siro.

Barcelona, on the other hand, began their continental campaign with gusto and flair in the 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven. They will be equally eager to continue that European momentum in London and will be expected to deliver the goods by the Camp Nou faithful.

Recent Form





After successful but relatively uninspiring results domestically against Watford and Huddersfield, the hosts will be hoping to deliver a performance similar to their impressive displays against Real Madrid last year.





Barcelona will have to be wary when approaching the game after some undesirable recent results, following an embarrassing loss and a draw in La Liga against Leganes and Athletic Bilbao.

The match could potentially be the most enthralling fixture of the week, in a battle between the first placed team in Spain and the fourth in England.

Key Battle





Danny Rose vs Lionel Messi





The Tottenham left back is arguably in his best form in almost two years after two consecutively brilliant performances.





The healthy competition between him and Ben Davies will hopefully fuel his desire to maintain that form against the most ominous and intrusive threat he could possibly encounter.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of football. After the disappointments of the past few weeks, he will be desperate to lead his side to some better results.





Tottenham have been defensively suspect during the opening few months of the season and Messi will be looking to exploit that in a game where his contribution will likely prove pivotal.

Team News





Dele Alli is a confirmed absentee for the game, with Jan Vertonghen joining the England international on the touchlines. Mousa Dembele is also a doubt.





Christian Eriksen is set to return from the stomach problem that kept him out of the Huddersfield game, while Hugo Lloris is also pushing hard to be fit.

Samuel Umtiti is suspended so Clement Lenglet will start alongside Gerard Pique, with Nelson Semedo covering for the injured Sergi Roberto.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will come into the side after starting the Athletic Bilbao game on the bench.

Possible Starting Lineups





Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Dier, Wanyama; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane.





Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Coutinho, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Prediction

Both sides will be aspiring to go into this game with ferocity and intensity, which would almost certainly play into Barcelona's hands if not for their recent form.

Tottenham have not been flashy in recent weeks but have importantly picked up wins, while Barca have struggled.

While both sides will be eager to get the win on Wednesday night, a draw could be on the cards.

Predicted Scoreline: Tottenham 2-2 Barcelona