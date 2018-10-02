Unai Emery Says Arsenal GK Cech Could Miss 2 or 3 Weeks

Unai Emery has revealed that Petr Cech could be sidelined for crucial Europa League and Premier League fixtures.

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Unai Emery has revealed that Petr Cech could be sidelined for crucial Europa League and Premier League fixtures.

Cech has been Arsenal's number one this term, despite the £20m arrival of Bernd Leno from Leverkusen. The former Chelsea man came off during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday with a suspected hamstring injury. This allowed Leno to make his first Premier League appearance, as Arsenal went on to make it seven consecutive victories in all competitions. 

The injury will come as a concern for Emery after the nine time Czech Footballer of the Year had been an integral part of Arsenal’s success this term. Emery admitted he did not know how long Cech could be sidelined for, but has guessed it will be a few weeks.

Emery spoke of Cech's injury after the Watford match, as quoted by the Daily Star: “I don’t know now, tomorrow [Sunday] I know more. Maybe it’s two or three weeks, it’s muscular [hamstring].”

Emery believes Leno can fill Cech’s vacant position: “He is working very well with the goalkeeping coaches. “I spoke with him and said the most important thing is when the team needs him to help us, to be prepared. “He did that on Wednesday and today also - and against Vorskla.”

Cech could now miss the Europa League fixture against Qarabag FK on Thursday and will likely miss the Gunners trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage this Sunday. The international break will come as a relief to Emery who will look to have Cech fit to face Leicester after the break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)