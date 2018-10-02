Unai Emery has revealed that Petr Cech could be sidelined for crucial Europa League and Premier League fixtures.

Cech has been Arsenal's number one this term, despite the £20m arrival of Bernd Leno from Leverkusen. The former Chelsea man came off during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday with a suspected hamstring injury. This allowed Leno to make his first Premier League appearance, as Arsenal went on to make it seven consecutive victories in all competitions.

The injury will come as a concern for Emery after the nine time Czech Footballer of the Year had been an integral part of Arsenal’s success this term. Emery admitted he did not know how long Cech could be sidelined for, but has guessed it will be a few weeks.

Emery spoke of Cech's injury after the Watford match, as quoted by the Daily Star: “I don’t know now, tomorrow [Sunday] I know more. Maybe it’s two or three weeks, it’s muscular [hamstring].”

Emery believes Leno can fill Cech’s vacant position: “He is working very well with the goalkeeping coaches. “I spoke with him and said the most important thing is when the team needs him to help us, to be prepared. “He did that on Wednesday and today also - and against Vorskla.”

Cech could now miss the Europa League fixture against Qarabag FK on Thursday and will likely miss the Gunners trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage this Sunday. The international break will come as a relief to Emery who will look to have Cech fit to face Leicester after the break.