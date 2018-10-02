'Useless': Crystal Palace Fans Tear Into Jordan Ayew for Poor Performance Against Bournemouth

Crystal Palace fans were, on the whole, not particularly enamoured with Jordan Ayew's performance against Bournemouth on Monday night.

27-year-old Ayew, who is on loan from Swansea for the season, started for Palace at Dean Court, but once again failed to get on the scoresheet as the Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat.





The Ghanaian has now made four Premier League appearances for his new side without scoring and perhaps more alarmingly has registered just five shots in 319 minutes of action.





Ayew's performance against the Cherries was apparently so listless, it had fans pining for Christian Benteke...

Sorry but I said when we signed Ayew it was a mistake. He’s a sulking useless player who always gets relegated. Frazier Campbell is better. Bin. Play Townsend and Zaha up front with 4 in middle. And get Benteke back quick #cpfc — Hoathy (@brummieeagle) October 1, 2018

I can see absolutely no reason to keep Ayew beyond January, geezer's a Btec Frazier Campbell.... #cpfc — YT™ 🇨🇮 (@_IamYT_) October 1, 2018

Jordan Ayew has the same attacking presence as an ingrown toenail — Freddie (@FreddieCPFC) October 1, 2018

Facts:

Ayew is not good enough to play in the Prem



PVA was offside we didn’t even deserve THAT goal



Mama Sahko has lost us the game literally for no reason



Wayne looks like a totally new man in goal



Sørloth is a waste of a roster spot



Max Meyer is very clever🔥



I need beer — CPFC Boston (@EaglesBoston) October 1, 2018

Where does Ayew fit in this Palace team? — Talk Crystal Palace (@TalkCPFC) October 1, 2018

Ayew scored seven goals for Swansea last season, as the Welsh side were relegated to the Championship. A deadline day signing for Roy Hodgson's side, he also has previous experience with Aston Villa, Lorient and Marseille.

After the defeat to Bournemouth, Palace sit 13th in the Premier League table and next host Wolves on October 6, when they will be hoping for a more clinical performance from their forwards.