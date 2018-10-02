'Useless': Crystal Palace Fans Tear Into Jordan Ayew for Poor Performance Against Bournemouth

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Crystal Palace fans were, on the whole, not particularly enamoured with Jordan Ayew's performance against Bournemouth on Monday night.

27-year-old Ayew, who is on loan from Swansea for the season, started for Palace at Dean Court, but once again failed to get on the scoresheet as the Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat.


The Ghanaian has now made four Premier League appearances for his new side without scoring and perhaps more alarmingly has registered just five shots in 319 minutes of action.


Ayew's performance against the Cherries was apparently so listless, it had fans pining for Christian Benteke...

Ayew scored seven goals for Swansea last season, as the Welsh side were relegated to the Championship. A deadline day signing for Roy Hodgson's side, he also has previous experience with Aston Villa, Lorient and Marseille. 

After the defeat to Bournemouth, Palace sit 13th in the Premier League table and next host Wolves on October 6, when they will be hoping for a more clinical performance from their forwards. 

