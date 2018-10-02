Vegas Police Reopen Sexual Assault Investigation as Cristiano Ronaldo Accuser Prepares to Go Public

Lawyers representing a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo have called a press conference for Wednesday morning as they prepare to go into more details about the allegations.
Sky report that Kathryn Mayorga, 34, has filed a civil case against the Portuguese forward, making a claim of sexual assault in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
BREAKING: Las Vegas Police reopen investigation into an allegation of sexual assault on June 13, 2009.— Dan Roan (@danroan) October 1, 2018
“Our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation.” pic.twitter.com/kyQaTl0D7w
The allegations, which were published in German newspaper Der Speigel over the weekend, have been described by Ronaldo's lawyers as 'manifestly illegal', adding: "It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way."
Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that they have reopened an investigation into a sexual assault allegation from June 2009, releasing no names of involved parties in their statement.
The statement read: "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident of suspect description. A medical exam was conducted.
"As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released at this time."
This is a thread about the rape allegations vs. @Cristiano: About our research @derSpiegel, about Ronaldo's reaction and a little insight into why the alleged victim Kathryn Mayorga speaks out about the case nine years later. This is the story btw: https://t.co/fwv26PhCSx 1/24— Christoph Winterbach (@derWinterbach) September 30, 2018
Sky report that the civil filing "accuses Ronaldo and those working for him of battery, infliction of emotional distress, coercion and fraud, abuse of a vulnerable person, racketeering and civil conspiracy, defamation, abuse of process, breach of contract, and negligence for allowing details of the confidential settlement to leak out."