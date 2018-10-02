Vegas Police Reopen Sexual Assault Investigation as Cristiano Ronaldo Accuser Prepares to Go Public

By 90Min
October 02, 2018

Lawyers representing a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo have called a press conference for Wednesday morning as they prepare to go into more details about the allegations. 

Sky report that Kathryn Mayorga, 34, has filed a civil case against the Portuguese forward, making a claim of sexual assault in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. 

The allegations, which were published in German newspaper Der Speigel over the weekend, have been described by Ronaldo's lawyers as 'manifestly illegal', adding: "It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way."


Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that they have reopened an investigation into a sexual assault allegation from June 2009, releasing no names of involved parties in their statement. 


The statement read: "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident of suspect description. A medical exam was conducted. 


"As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released at this time."

Sky report that the civil filing "accuses Ronaldo and those working for him of battery, infliction of emotional distress, coercion and fraud, abuse of a vulnerable person, racketeering and civil conspiracy, defamation, abuse of process, breach of contract, and negligence for allowing details of the confidential settlement to leak out."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)