Vegas Police Reopen Sexual Assault Investigation as Cristiano Ronaldo Accuser Prepares to Go Public

Lawyers representing a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo have called a press conference for Wednesday morning as they prepare to go into more details about the allegations.

Sky report that Kathryn Mayorga, 34, has filed a civil case against the Portuguese forward, making a claim of sexual assault in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

BREAKING: Las Vegas Police reopen investigation into an allegation of sexual assault on June 13, 2009.

The allegations, which were published in German newspaper Der Speigel over the weekend, have been described by Ronaldo's lawyers as 'manifestly illegal', adding: "It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way."





Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that they have reopened an investigation into a sexual assault allegation from June 2009, releasing no names of involved parties in their statement.





The statement read: "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident of suspect description. A medical exam was conducted.





"As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released at this time."

Sky report that the civil filing "accuses Ronaldo and those working for him of battery, infliction of emotional distress, coercion and fraud, abuse of a vulnerable person, racketeering and civil conspiracy, defamation, abuse of process, breach of contract, and negligence for allowing details of the confidential settlement to leak out."