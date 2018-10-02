West Brom Sign Bakary Sako on Free Transfer After Release From Crystal Palace

West Bromich Albion have today completed the signing of Bakary Sako on a free transfer, after the forward was released by Crystal Palace when his contract expired.

As announced on the Baggies' official website, the Malian international has signed a season-long contract with the club as they look to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sako cited the influence of boss Darren Moore as a huge factor in his decision, saying: “He played a big part. A lot of Premier League clubs wanted me but as soon as I knew Darren wanted to see me I went to see him straight away and we clicked.

“The way he manages players, the way he talks, he’s passionate and I love that, that’s why I came here.”

Moore highlighted the 30-year-old's versatility in attack as something that can be a key feature of Albion's forward play this season.

The Baggies boss added: "He brings great experience and adds greatly to our goal threat across a range of positions. We’re delighted to get him. He brings competition to the group and a know-how of this division.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He’s been a credit to himself while he’s been training with us and I can vouch for the fact that the way he has committed to us has been exceptional.”

Sako made his name at Albion's arch rivals Wolves after arriving from St Etienne, before joining Crystal Palace.

He has since made 174 appearances in English football, netting 46 goals across six seasons.