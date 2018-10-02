West Ham Target PSV Eindhoven Jorrit Hendrix as Potential Long-Term Replacement for Mark Noble

West Ham are targeting a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jorrit Hendrix as a possible long-term replacement for club captain Mark Noble.

The 31-year-old has been a terrific servant for the club, amassing 440 appearances since his debut, although with the midfielder now entering the latter stages of his career, the Hammers are looking to prepare for life after Noble.

As a result, Italian media outlet Calciomercatio are reporting that West Ham are monitoring PSV midfielder Hendrix, with a view to a possible move for the Dutchman.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-presented for last season's Eredivisie champions this campaign, playing every minute so far as the club sit top of the table with seven wins from seven games.

Utilised primarily as a holding midfielder, Hendrix is a versatile player, able to operate in a number of positions, including left back, although should he move to the London Stadium in the near future, will likely fill the void that Noble currently occupies.

An international with the Dutch national team and three-time Eredivisie champion, Hendrix would certainly add experience as well as energy in midfield, as Manuel Pellegrini continues to mould West Ham into his image.

Noble, however, has been a key factor in the club's recent upturn in form, helping the club claim seven points in their last three Premier League games, including an impressive display in their 3-1 win against Manchester United, where he provided the assist for Marko Arnautovic's goal.

With his contract at West Ham set to expire in the summer of 2020, Noble still has a few years left at the club, although recent reports suggest the Hammers have one eye on the future.