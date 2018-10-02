What Jose Mourinho Told Jamie Carragher After Leaving Chelsea Has Come Back to Haunt Man Utd Boss

Jamie Carragher has revealed the details of a conversation he had with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho after he left Chelsea for the second time back in 2015.

Mourinho is currently under intense scrutiny after a miserable start to the season which has seen him appear to lose the confidence of his players and have high-profile bust ups with the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

His poor start with Manchester United mirrors that of his final season at Stamford Bridge, where he was only able to amass 12 points from his opening 11 games, leading to the Chelsea board giving him the boot before Christmas.

Carragher saying United should pick Mourinho over Pogba lol! Of course he is! He's a Scouser! He knows if we keep Mourinho we're winning nothing. It's exactly why everyone except Arsenal fans loved it when Wenger kept staying. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 27, 2018

Whilst presenting Monday Night Football for Sky Sports, ex-Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed that Mourinho seemingly understood that criticising players in front of their teammates was not possible in the modern game.

"I had a conversation with Jose Mourinho after he left Chelsea when he was manager of the Soccer Aid team," Carragher said, as per the Mirror.

"The big thing he said he learnt from Chelsea was that they could not single out a player in front of everyone else because the other players don’t accept this now.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"But it looks like he is still doing that, or has gone back to doing that now."

Mourinho's fall out with World Cup winner Pogba has taken the majority of the recent headlines and Carragher believes that his decision to strip him of captaincy duties was the right one, but the manner in which he did it was questionable.

"He stripped Pogba of the captaincy, which I think was right, but he did it in front of the players and the players do not want that now," Carragher claimed. "That is why he has lost the dressing room and it is not the first time."