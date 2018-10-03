Argentine Wonderkid Makes Arsenal Confession Amid Interest From Europe's Top Clubs

Argentina international Matías Vargas has admitted that he has his sights set on joining 'The Arsenal' after attracting interest from a number of clubs from across Europe.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Vélez Sarsfield in the Primera División, was recently called up to Lionel Scaloni's national team for his first ever national team appearance. He made his debut as a second half substitute against Guatemala.

Harry How/GettyImages

Vargas spoke during a television interview about his plans for the future ahead of Vélez Sarsfield's match against Club Atlético Aldosivi, where the young winger notched his second goal of the season.

football.london report that after being presented with a long list of clubs that he could join, which included the likes Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Vargas said that he wanted to join Arsenal once he leaves Argentina.

The forward went on to explain that his father Omar Fancisco Vargas, a former player, had instructed him to seek a move to north London from an early age.

Arsenal's squad is currently light in wide attacking areas following the departures of Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sánchez. Teenager Reiss Nelson has also left on a season-long loan in Germany.

Alex Iwobi is currently the club's only recognised winger, with manager Unai Emery often deploying either Mesut Özil or Henrikh Mkhitaryan in wide areas in an attempt to squeeze all his best players into the starting lineup.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The club have, however, been flirting with the idea of signing a winger of a number of months. Arsenal were heavily linked to Gelson Martins after he became a free agent during the summer, while rumours suggested the Gunners were also considering an audacious move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé.