Arsenal Fear Another Free Transfer Loss With No New Deal on the Table for Danny Welbeck

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Amid the breakdown in contract negotiations for Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal could be set to lose another player on a free transfer next summer with Danny Welbeck also facing an uncertain future at the Emirates, according to reports. 

Welbeck is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and with no sign of an agreement over a new deal he will be free to talk to foreign clubs in January about a potential move. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The England international finds himself in the same situation as midfielder Ramsey, who has been tipped to leave the club in the summer or in January after the Welshman had a contract offer taken off the table

According to the MirrorArsenal will be concerned to see another player in Welbeck leave without compensation as he has proven to be a valuable squad player since he joined the club in 2014 - despite having sustained a number of serious injuries along the way.  

Unai Emery has called upon Welbeck to keep his attack fresh so far this season due to his versatility to play as one of the wide attackers or as the focal point, a move which has paid dividends. 

The 27-year-old has scored four goals from seven appearances this term, which is almost half of his tally from last season (10), all of which has come across three different competitions. 

Moreover, Petr Cech is said to be determined to return to action ahead of his predicted recovery time of up to four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Watford last time out.

The goalkeeper will be replaced by summer signing Bernd Leno, but Emery is understood to favour Cech and would restore him to his starting lineup when deemed fit and ready - which Cech hopes will be against Leicester on October 22. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)