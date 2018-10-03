Arsenal Fear Another Free Transfer Loss With No New Deal on the Table for Danny Welbeck

Amid the breakdown in contract negotiations for Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal could be set to lose another player on a free transfer next summer with Danny Welbeck also facing an uncertain future at the Emirates, according to reports.

Welbeck is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and with no sign of an agreement over a new deal he will be free to talk to foreign clubs in January about a potential move.

The England international finds himself in the same situation as midfielder Ramsey, who has been tipped to leave the club in the summer or in January after the Welshman had a contract offer taken off the table.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal will be concerned to see another player in Welbeck leave without compensation as he has proven to be a valuable squad player since he joined the club in 2014 - despite having sustained a number of serious injuries along the way.

Unai Emery has called upon Welbeck to keep his attack fresh so far this season due to his versatility to play as one of the wide attackers or as the focal point, a move which has paid dividends.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals from seven appearances this term, which is almost half of his tally from last season (10), all of which has come across three different competitions.

Moreover, Petr Cech is said to be determined to return to action ahead of his predicted recovery time of up to four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Watford last time out.

The goalkeeper will be replaced by summer signing Bernd Leno, but Emery is understood to favour Cech and would restore him to his starting lineup when deemed fit and ready - which Cech hopes will be against Leicester on October 22.