Arsenal Without Aaron Ramsey for Europa League Clash After Midfielder Awaits Child's Birth

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey will not be involved in the club's Europa League clash against Qarabag after he asked for permission to be omitted from the squad as he awaits the birth of his child, manager Unai Emery revealed.

Ramsey, 27, has been at the front and centre of news emerging from the Emirates in recent days having seen the Gunners retract a new contract offer to all but consign him to a future away from the north London club from next season and beyond.

Unai Emery reveals Aaron Ramsey asked to miss tomorrow's game to stay in London because "his wife is pregnant and they are waiting." — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 3, 2018

Emery, however, has since insisted that the Welshman would remain an integral part of his team this season regardless of what was happening off the field, but for the game on Thursday that decision has been taken out of his hands.

In his pre match press conference Emery revealed Ramsey asked to miss the game to stay in London "because his wife is pregnant and they are waiting," as per Evening Standard reporter James Olley.

Since the news broke of his likely departure next summer the 27-year-old has made a cameo in the League Cup win over Brentford before playing over an hour in the victory against Watford last time out.

MB Media/GettyImages

Moreover, Emery also revealed the Gunners will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the clash, as he added, via football.london: “He [Mkhitaryan] can’t travel here. We are here with the players with the best preparation to play them tomorrow.





“I explain Mkhitaryan can’t play tomorrow. Aubameyang was sick, he can’t play."

Arsenal will have a quick turn around from their clash against Qarabag on Thursday, with Fulham awaiting at midday on Sunday.