Atletico Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge: Report, Ratings, and Reactions as Atleti See Off Tricky Visitors

Atletico were made to work all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano against a well drilled Club Brugge side. Belgian champions Brugge defended well throughout the match, but ultimately the quality of Atletico prevailed as the Madrid side moved onto six points in Group A.





Antoine Griezmann got Atletico going after getting on the end of a wonderful cross from Thomas Lemar, and made no mistake with the left footed finish into the bottom corner.

Netherland Under-21 international Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma grabbed a shock equaliser for the visitors with an outstanding effort for the visitors. He stepped in off the left hand side and blasted it into the top corner from 25 yards.

Griezmann saved Atletico's blushes after converting from an unselfish backpass from strike partner Diego Costa, before he turned provider as Koke got on the end of his cutback to seal the three points for the Europa League holders.

Here's our breakdown of the game below.

ATLETICO MADRID





Key Talking Point







This was a tough test for Diego Simeone's men. Brugge played Atletico at their own game, by making themselves hard to break down and countered quickly and effectively when given the opportunty. Atletico struggled to breakdown Brugge in the first half, and if it weren't for some questionable goalkeeping, could have found themselves one goal down at the interval. Atletico seemed to pick up the pace in the second half and Filipe Luis's introduction at half time seemed to balance out the Atletico attack and give them more purpose going forward. Griezmann took his second well as Atletico showed in the end they were a class above Brugge. The Belgians, however may feel hard done by as no one could have argued if they left Madrid with a point. 14 - Since 2016/17, Antoine Griezmann  has been involved in 14 goals in the Champions League  (9 goals, 5 assists), at least 9 more than any other Atlético player. Leader. pic.twitter.com/pS0w1FhKii — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) October 3, 2018 Costa and Griezmann so good together. Would love to see them and Lemar in a front three. Know Simeone was trying to implement that and struggling, but if you could get that right, with Koke and Saul behind, cor... what a side that could be. — Ben (@BenJoyceFoot) October 3, 2018 Overall Griezmann was the difference in a game of fine margins as the hosts did enough to secure the victory.

Player Ratings







Atletico Madrid: Oblak (6), Arias (7), Gimenez (5), Godin (7), Hernandez (7), Lemar (8), Partey (6), Saul (6), Koke (7), Griezmann (9), Costa (7)





Substitutes: Filipe Luis (7), Correa (6), Rodrigo (5)

Star Man - Antoine Griezmann







Atletico's star man was on top form, and they will be glad the World Cup winner was firing on all cylinders.





He dispatched his first goal with calmness, making it seem effortless. His second was typical strikers goal, finishing nicely from Diego Costa's lovely pull-back.







Griezmann wasn't presented with many opportunities, but the two he was given he finished, showing et again why he is one of the most feared strikers in world football

Worst Player - Jose Maria Gimenez







Gimenez is usually a defensive rock for Atletico, but tonight he was anything but. He couldn't deal with Brugge striker Wesley and was subsequently hooked at half time.

Looking Ahead







Atletico were made to work hard for their three points against Brugge, and may have anticipated an easier task against the Belgians. It was a victory nonetheless for Diego Simeone's men, and a victory that puts them in good stead for the mouthwatering back to back clashes with Borussia Dortmund.





Atletico welcome Real Betis to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday as they look to build on a decent start in La Liga, currently sitting fourth. Atletico have only lost one in seven outings in league action this term and will look to gain maximum points against Betis, who currently sit one place below Atletico in fifth.