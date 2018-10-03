Atletico Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge: Report, Ratings, and Reactions as Atleti See Off Tricky Visitors

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Atletico were made to work all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano against a well drilled Club Brugge side. Belgian champions Brugge defended well throughout the match, but ultimately the quality of Atletico prevailed as the Madrid side moved onto six points in Group A.


Antoine Griezmann got Atletico going after getting on the end of a wonderful cross from Thomas Lemar, and made no mistake with the left footed finish into the bottom corner.

Netherland Under-21 international Arnaut Groeneveld Danjuma grabbed a shock equaliser for the visitors with an outstanding effort for the visitors. He stepped in off the left hand side and blasted it into the top corner from 25 yards.

Griezmann saved Atletico's blushes after converting from an unselfish backpass from strike partner Diego Costa, before he turned provider as Koke got on the end of his cutback to seal the three points for the Europa League holders.

Here's our breakdown of the game below.

ATLETICO MADRID


Key Talking Point

This was a tough test for Diego Simeone's men. Brugge played Atletico at their own game, by making themselves hard to break down and countered quickly and effectively when given the opportunty. Atletico struggled to breakdown Brugge in the first half, and if it weren't for some questionable goalkeeping, could have found themselves one goal down at the interval. 

Club Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group A

Atletico seemed to pick up the pace in the second half and Filipe Luis's introduction at half time seemed to balance out the Atletico attack and give them more purpose going forward.

Griezmann took his second well as Atletico showed in the end they were a class above Brugge. The Belgians, however may feel hard done by as no one could have argued if they left Madrid with a point.

Overall Griezmann was the difference in a game of fine margins as the hosts did enough to secure the victory.

Player Ratings

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (6), Arias (7), Gimenez (5), Godin (7), Hernandez (7), Lemar (8), Partey   (6), Saul (6), Koke (7), Griezmann (9), Costa (7)

Substitutes: Filipe Luis (7), Correa (6), Rodrigo (5)
Star Man - Antoine Griezmann

Atletico's star man was on top form, and they will be glad the World Cup winner was firing on all cylinders. 

He dispatched his first goal with calmness, making it seem effortless. His second was typical strikers goal, finishing nicely from Diego Costa's lovely pull-back.

Griezmann wasn't presented with many opportunities, but the two he was given he finished, showing et again why he is one of the most feared strikers in world football
Worst Player  -  Jose Maria Gimenez

Gimenez is usually a defensive rock for Atletico, but tonight he was anything but. He couldn't deal with Brugge striker Wesley and was subsequently hooked at half time.
Looking Ahead

Atletico were made to work hard for their three points against Brugge, and may have anticipated an easier task against the Belgians. It was a victory nonetheless for Diego Simeone's men, and a victory that puts them in good stead for the mouthwatering back to back clashes with Borussia Dortmund.

Atletico welcome Real Betis to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday as they look to build on a decent start in La Liga, currently sitting fourth. Atletico have only lost one in seven outings in league action this term and will look to gain maximum points against Betis, who currently sit one place below Atletico in fifth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)